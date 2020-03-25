VIDEO: Tune in for Vocal Tips and Online Education Options from IAMT's Andrew Drost- Live at 12pm!

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Looking for a way to continue your theatre training throughout your quarantine? We can help!

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

We're also giving you a chance to hear straight from the IAMT professionals! Tune in today, March 25 (12pm EST), as vocal coach extraordinaire Andrew Drost hosts a live chat from BroadwayWorld's Facebook page. Be sure to tune in to watch live and send him your questions about the program, how you can participate, or even general vocal tips!

Andrew Drost has had the unique distinction of having four very different careers within the arts. He began his artistic career as a professional ballet dancer working with many of the top ballet companies in the United States such as the Boston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Chautauqua Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet and the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. It was during his time dancing at the Metropolitan Opera that he discovered a love of singing and after a career ending injury, he decided to train to become an opera singer. Not only did he do it but as an International operatic tenor, Mr. Drost has performed in more than 30 productions worldwide. His "home company" was the New York City Opera where he sang as a principal tenor for 9 seasons. He also sang with the Sarasota Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Atlanta Opera, Opera SouthWest, in the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy, at the Palau Reina Sofia in Valencia, Spain with Loren Maazel, as well as in South America. As a member of the NYCO sponsored VOX project for 8 seasons Drost originated more than 14 new works. Drost has sung in dozens of concerts throughout NYC and the country, including the Orchestra of St. Lukes "Bernstein on Broadway" concert, the "Stars of the New York City Opera", as a principal in the Caramoor International Opera Festival, and for the World Premiere of "The Count of Monte Cristo" with the Chorus of Westerly, Always a song & dance man at heart, Mr. Drost always loved musicals. He had the privilege of doing the Hal Prince production of "Sweeney Todd" with Elaine Paige, "The Most Happy Fella" with Paul Sorvino and Lisa Vroman, "Hells Kitchen" the musical off-Broadway (they can't all be winners LOL) and finally "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway for 2,238 performances. Always interested in the technique behind dancing and singing, Drost decided to combine the two ideas and created his brainchild VoiceBarre®. Drost has been teaching this technique for the past decade with tremendous success! He has professional clients on Broadway, Broadway tours and in the recording industry but his favorite thing to do is work with his students at The Institute for American Musical Theatre which he founded with fellow Broadway veteran, and Tony award nominated producer, Michael Minarik. In a very short amount of time IAMT has risen in the ranks of schools that are synonymous with excellence and producing results. We proudly have students booking Broadway shows, National Tours, off-Broadway shows and dozens of regional engagements.

