VIDEO: Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'My Favorite Things' on HARRY

Tony Award winner and former HAMILTON star Leslie Odom Jr. stopped by daytime's HARRY to perform "My Favorite Things" off of his new album "Simply Christmas." Check out the performance in full below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON. Select theatre credits include Hamilton (Public Theater); tick, tick...BOOM! (City CenterEncores!), Leap of Faith (Broadway), Rent (Broadway). Select TV/film: "Law & Order: SVU," "Gotham," "Person of Interest," "Supernatural," Red Tails, and "House of Lies."

Odom, Jr. has been nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards. He's won the Princess Grace Award and an Astaire Award. Earlier this year, he released his self-titled debut album, "Leslie Odom Jr." which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Jazz Albums chart. Odom Jr. updated his 2016 holiday release "Simply Christmas" with an expanded deluxe edition, including four additional recordings for 2017. He can currently be seen on the big screen in "Murder on the Orient Express" and will release a PBS Special and new album in 2018.

