VIDEO: Tony Winner Jerry Mitchell Is Getting Ready for Broadway Bares on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

They're stripping down 30 years of stripping down!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Watch below as he chats with Tony winner and Broadway Bares creator/Executive Producer Jerry Mitchell!

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory virtual edition streaming on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The free and frisky stream of Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, begins at 9:30 pm Eastern. It can be watched right here at BroadwayWorld.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

"We have an opportunity with this virtual moment to reach far beyond the Hammerstein Ballroom and 6000 people," says Mitchell. "It's such a powerful, positive moment for the community when it happens every year and we need that right now. We need some of that positivity. I'm hoping it will reach far beyond the Broadway community and get other people interested in the great work that Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS does."

Mitchell received the Tony Award for Best Choreography twice - initially for the revival of La Cage aux Folles and more recently, for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, for which he was also nominated as Director. Jerry was most recently represented on Broadway as Director/Choreographer of Pretty Woman, soon to open in Hamburg & London as well. He directed the Gloria Estefan Broadway musical, On Your Feet! and its international tour, recently presented in London's Coliseum Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which he also directed and co-produced in London. In the 35 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with more than 50 Broadway, West End and touring productions, including choreographing You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; The Full Monty (Tony nomination); The Rocky Horror Show; Hairspray (Tony nomination and the NBC live television broadcast as well); Gypsy; Never Gonna Dance (Tony nomination); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination); La Cage aux Folles (Tony Award); Imaginary Friends; Legally Blonde (Tony nomination), which he also directed on Broadway and in London; Catch Me If You Can; and Kinky Boots.

He is currently developing a new musical entitled Becoming Nancy (opening its pre-Broadway production at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia) and preparing for the London revival of Hairspray. He also choreographed both the Off-Broadway productions and films of Hedwig & The Angry Inch and Jeffrey.

Related Articles