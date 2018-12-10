VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Chats With Kelly & Ryan About Sharing The Stage With Bryan Cranston In NETWORK

Tony Goldwyn sat down with Kelly and Ryan this morning to chat about NETWORK on Broadway! He talks about the story, sharing the stage with Bryan Cranston, and audience members eating and drinking onstage. Check out the clip below!

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. NETWORK depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

The complete cast for Network also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez(Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan(All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

