VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Joins the LIVE FROM CARNEGIE HALL Series
Tituss Burgess joins the Live with Carnegie Hall series with Bobby Freeman's “Do You Want to Dance”
Broadway star and Emmy-nominated actor, Tituss Burgess, performs Bobby Freeman's "Do You Want to Dance" as part of Live with Carnegie Hall.
A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in Good Vibrations. Since, he has held many memorable roles on the Broadway stage including Hal Miller in Jersey Boys, Sebastian the Crab in The Little Mermaid, and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls. Burgess has also performed in regional theater productions such as The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar.
Most notably, Burgess stars as Titus Andromedon in the Emmy-nominated comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, opposite Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane. The show follows a young woman named Kimmy Schmidt as she adjusts to life in New York City after living in a doomsday cult for 15 years. Burgess's character becomes a friend, roommate, and mentor to Kimmy while he pursues his dreams of Broadway superstardom and becomes a viral sensation on YouTube. Tina Fey created Burgess's outrageous character specifically for him. For the actor's scene-stealing performance on the series, Burgess has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and two Critics' Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He was also awarded Best Actor at the 2015 Webby Awards and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 2015 Gold Derby TV Awards.
The actor was first introduced to television audiences in Tina Fey's Emmy-winning NBC series 30 Rock, where he played the scene-stealing 'D'Fwan,' a vivacious hairdresser and the sidekick of Angie Jordan (Sherri Shepherd). Burgess quickly became a breakout star in the series' fifth and sixth seasons. His other television credits include A Gifted Man, Blue Bloods, and Royal Pains. On the big screen, Burgess recently lent his voice to two major studio films: The Angry Birds Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...
BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled
MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the ...