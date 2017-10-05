VIDEO: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS & Handing Out Cheese Fries in Times Square

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Tina Fey chatted with Seth about her classic film Mean Girls and explained how her youngest daughter took away all the wrong lessons from it. Later, Fey discussed recently giving out free cheese fries in New York's Times Square in honor of Mean Girls Day and to promote her Broadway-bound Mean Girls the Musical. Watch the clips below!

MEAN GIRLS will open on Broadway this spring at the August WilsonTheatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018. The show features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

As previously announced, the cast for the run at the National Theatre is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Seligas Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

