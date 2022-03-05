VIDEO: Tiler Peck Previews Her New NY City Center Gig on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with the wonderful Tiler Peck, who is tackling a new role as the inaugural artist curator in New York City Center's Artists at the Center series.

The Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer has assembled some of today's most exciting dance artists for a virtuosic, deeply personal program. The evening begins with the New York premiere of Peck's own Thousandth Orange, set to live music by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. Peck sought out West Coast legend Alonzo King to create the electric pas de deux Swift Arrow, and joins forces with her longtime friend (and tap dance star) Michelle Dorrance alongside Jillian Meyers on a world premiere City Center commission. The program closes with The Barre Project, Blake Works II, a first-time pairing of Peck and choreographer William Forsythe that The Guardian dubbed "possibly the best piece of dance to come out of lockdown." The Program runs at New York City Center's Mainstage from March 4-6, 2022. Click here for tickets!

"When City Center asked me to do this, at first I was terrified. It seemed like a really big undertaking, especially in New York City. But I thought, 'You know, at this point in my career, no great things happen from not taking chances,'" Peck explained. "But I thought it would be fun and I could surround myself with people who I am inspired by and love to work with. If nothing else, it will be a really enjoyable evening."

Below, watch as she chats more about the epic undertaking straight from her rehearsal room at New York City Center!