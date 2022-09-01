VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform a Tiny Desk Concert

Click Here for More on SIX the Musical

The queens of Six took part in a Tiny Desk Concert from NPR. Check out the video below!

The setlist includes "Ex-Wives (Reprise)", "Heart of Stone", "Get Down", and "Six".

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, Six has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.