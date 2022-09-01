Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
Click Here for More on SIX the Musical

VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform a Tiny Desk Concert

The setlist includes "Ex-Wives (Reprise)", "Heart of Stone", "Get Down", and "Six".

Sep. 01, 2022  

The queens of Six took part in a Tiny Desk Concert from NPR. Check out the video below!

The setlist includes "Ex-Wives (Reprise)", "Heart of Stone", "Get Down", and "Six".

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, Six has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Silkroad & University Of Limerick Announce Partnership + Event At Harvard ArtLabSilkroad & University Of Limerick Announce Partnership + Event At Harvard ArtLab
September 1, 2022

​​​​​​​Silkroad, the global musical ensemble founded by cellist and cultural ambassador Yo-Yo Ma, announced today a partnership with the University of Limerick (UL) in Ireland. The artistic and educational collaboration will provide UL students with the unique opportunity to participate in the creation of a theater work exploring the history, cultures, and music of the immigrant communities who built the American Transcontinental Railroad.
The Raleigh Ringers To Perform In Holiday Concerts At The Duke Energy Center For The Performing ArtsThe Raleigh Ringers To Perform In Holiday Concerts At The Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts
September 1, 2022

There's no better way to ring in the holidays than by joining The Raleigh Ringers for their annual holiday concerts at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.
Pittsburgh Playhouse & Hill Dance Academy Theatre To Host Urban Bush WomenPittsburgh Playhouse & Hill Dance Academy Theatre To Host Urban Bush Women
September 1, 2022

On Tuesday, September 6th at 5:30 p.m. the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University welcomes acclaimed Brooklyn dance troupe Urban Bush Women to their weeklong Point Park University residency with a kickoff social event hosted at Hill Dance Academy Theatre (HDAT) at 2900 Bedford Avenue.
New Queens College Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Asian American Identity, September 28- January 6New Queens College Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Asian American Identity, September 28- January 6
September 1, 2022

A new exhibition at the Godwin-Ternbach Museum at Queens College, Understatements: Lost and Found in Asian America, on view from September 28 through January 6, 2023, will explore the evolving layers of identity represented by the term “Asian American.”
Cecily Strong To Star In THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE At Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper ForumCecily Strong To Star In THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE At Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum
September 1, 2022

“Saturday Night Live” star Cecily Strong will perform in Jane Wagner's one-woman show “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum this fall.