VIDEO: The Original Cast and Creatives of ALTAR BOYZ Join Ken Davenport on The Producer's Perspective

Tony Award-winning producer, Ken Davenport presents the new season of The Producer's Perspective Podcast!

Check out today's episode featuring the cast and creatives of the off-Broadway hit, Altar Boyz!

Get the inside scoop on the business and art of Broadway through interviews with some of Broadway's most influential people. Now in its 5th year, the newest season will feature exclusive interviews with industry insiders, like actress Julie Halston (Tootsie, Anything Goes), Broadway producer Fran Weisser (Chicago, Waitress), actress and playwright Susan Blackwell (title of show), Stephanie Lee (President & CEO, Group Sales Box Office at Broadway.com), Entertainment Attorney Mark Sendroff, and more!

Collectively, guests on The Producer's Perspective Podcast have won over 76 Tony Awards, 12 Grammy Awards, 7 Academy Awards, 5 Emmy Awards, and 1 Pulitzer Prize.

To listen to any of the 192 episodes from previous seasons and to catch new episodes launching each week, visit www.TheProducersPerspectivePodcast.com.

"When you think of 'Broadway,' the first people that come to mind are likely the stars, directors, and the creative people on the front lines who make our favorite shows happen. But there are so many influential people behind the scenes and working in the industry that we never hear from, each with their own unique and valuable perspectives. This season is dedicated to pulling back the curtain and hearing from some of the unsung heroes of Broadway, which I hope gives listeners a well-rounded point of view on the business we all know and love," says Ken Davenport.

Ken Davenport is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer whose credits include: Once On This Island (2018 Tony Award Best Musical Revival), Gettin' The Band Back Together, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Visit (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), The Bridges of Madison County, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Chinglish, Oleanna starring Bill Pullman and Julia Stiles, Speed-the-Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America (Tony nomination), Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury (Broadway, West End and National Tour), and 13, as well as Daddy Long Legs, That Bachelorette Show, Altar Boyz, My First Time, The Awesome 80s Prom, and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage Off-Broadway. He also produced the award winning These Magnificent Miles: On the Long Road with Red Wanting Blue, a documentary on one of the top unsigned rock bands in the country. Ken was featured on a national commercial for Apple's iPhone, named one of Crain's "40 Under Forty," named on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, and is one of the co-founders of TEDxBroadway.

He also created and developed the Broadway board game Be A Broadway Star. His blog, TheProducersPerspective.com, has been featured in Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, The Gothamist and more.

New episodes released weekly on iTunes and also available on www.TheProducersPerspectivePodcast.com.

