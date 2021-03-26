VIDEO: The Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble Presents TO YOUR CONSTANT EMBRACE, THE CLOUD STREAM SWAYS

"To Your Constant Embrace, The Cloud Stream Sways" is a new dance and music film from the Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble that speaks to our current condition of being alone together, and invites us into an inspiring and overlapping world of interaction across 5 cities in 4 different countries. The 13 minute short features choreography, editing and costumes by Michele Brangwen and music composed and arranged by Danielle Reich.

Watch below!

"To Your Constant Embrace, The Cloud Stream Sways" is performed by dancers Robin Gilbert, Yuritzi Govea, Cristian Laverde König, and Michele Brangwen, vocalist Danielle Reich, trumpeter Tim Hagans, bassist Thomas Helton, and drummer Anders Mogensen.

Michele Brangwen shares this statement:

"When we began this project in October, it seemed like the coming winter months were going to be very difficult. We had just released a film project that we had created over the spring and summer and I felt like it was really important that we continue to create work together during this time. I wanted to create a new work that would be an invitation to release some of the sadness, an invitation to experience a kind of universal togetherness that exists from our shared humanity, something comforting and welcoming. Vocalist and composer Danielle Reich wrote and arranged an incredibly beautiful song entitled "Come, Come," with words by the poet Rumi. While abstract, the poem seems to me to be about inclusion and forgiveness, both forgiveness of each other, and forgiveness of ourselves. Raymond Todd, a poet friend of mine, says forgiveness opens the door to love, to unity."

Brangwen continues: "We realized when we began this project that two dancers would be soon out of the country helping family members in need, so we decided to have them film themselves dancing where they would be. It was so exciting to find that these acts of love on their part would result in these beautiful and contrasting locations being a part of the film. Their footage was so rich and organic, and as a filmmaker it was so exciting to work with it. Our ensemble has members who reside in New York City, Houston, TX and Odense, Denmark. This new project also included footage from Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Mexico and Cali, Colombia."