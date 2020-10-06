Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
"This revival is closing November 3rd," she writes.
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump.
The photo shows Trump on the balcony of the White House, after returned from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
"I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup," LuPone quipped, referencing her performance in Evita, where she iconically performed on a balcony.
She then went on to reference the election, stating, "This revival is closing November 3rd."
I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/vRQ4LepACv- Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 6, 2020
If you need a refreshing on LuPone's performance in Evita, check out the video below!
