Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'

Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump.

The photo shows Trump on the balcony of the White House, after returned from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup," LuPone quipped, referencing her performance in Evita, where she iconically performed on a balcony.

She then went on to reference the election, stating, "This revival is closing November 3rd."

I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/vRQ4LepACv - Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 6, 2020

If you need a refreshing on LuPone's performance in Evita, check out the video below!

