VIDEO: The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT Reunites on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include Gavin MacLeod, Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Bernie Kopell, Lauren Tewes, and Jill Whelan, and Charo!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with the cast of the beloved series "The Love Boat". The cast, including Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Lauren Tewes (Julie), and Jill Whelan (Vicki), will be joined by frequent guest star Charo (April Lopez) to sail back in time and reminisce about their days on board the Pacific Princess and the romance and comedy that ensued. Jack Jones, who performed the infamous theme song will also join the group to perform it LIVE once again, but with a twist you won't want to miss!
Those tuning in can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air by a member of the cast! The cast will also answer viewer questions submitted throughout the episode, and of course, in true "Stars In The House" fashion, there will be live music!
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
