VIDEO: The Cast of STOMP Performs on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

The cast of Stomp was featured on CBS Sunday Morning yesterday, with a new virtual performance!

The show's cast members, each social distancing at home, joined together virtually to record a special performance for the Sunday Morning viewers.

Check it out below!

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at Stomp, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. Stomp has been packing in audiences at the Orpheum Theatre since 1994, and is still running strong.

Stomp is one of New York's unique entertainment experiences. A rotating cast of eight energetic young performers create rhythms and, yes, music, with their hands and feet and all manner of noisy objects, such as hammers, garbage can lids, buckets, and so on. Their technical skill is truly awesome: this perfectly synchronized ballet of juggled sticks, drums, and what-have-you is indeed thrilling to witness. Music, Dance, Theatre, Choreography or Performance Art? All of the above! Or is it none of the above?

Stomp is a movement, of bodies, objects, sounds - even abstract ideas. But what makes it so appealing is that the cast uses everyday objects, but in non-traditional ways. There's no speech, no dialogue, not even a plot.





