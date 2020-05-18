VIDEO: The Aloof Gets a Spoof for a Very Fosse Quarantine!

Quarantine has us all going a little crazy, but adding a little bit of Fosse might make it feel a little bit less crazy. Watch below as The Aloof gets a 2020 spoof!

"The Rich Man's Frug" is featured in Sweet Charity, featuring choreography by Bob Fosse. The wildly energetic dance number is comprised of three "movements" ("The Aloof", "The Heavyweight" and "The Big Finish") that showcases Fosse's distinctive choreography style, particularly his creative use of unusual poses, gestures, and arm movements.

