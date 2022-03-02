Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue
VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 3 | Denial
Sara Jean Ford is 'The Aging Ingénue' in this six episode series.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.
In today's episode: Claire picks up smoking and loses her phone - just a typical Tuesday morning. Starring Sara Jean Ford and her daughter.
