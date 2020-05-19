VIDEO: Telly Leung Performs 'The Show' for Things I Don't Say Project
See Broadway's Telly Leung performing, 'The Show' a song by Brandon James Gwinn and EllaRose Chary for the Things I Don't Say Project, a queer song catalogue.
He writes, "Gender is often a performance. So is queerness (or the lack there of). Sometimes we hate the show. Sometimes we love it, sometimes it's both. For many folks, quarantine means putting on a show for family members and friends; or, it might mean not getting to express ourselves in a way we want to."
Check out Telly's performance here!
Learn more about Things I Don't Say here.
Telly Leung is a New York City native who was recently named one of the "Out 100" by Out Magazine and "Faces To Watch" by The Los Angeles Times. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, and Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums, I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on Yellow Sound Label. For more information, please visit www.TellyLeung.com.
