VIDEO: Telly Leung Performs 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' For R&H GOES POP!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. Today's video will feature Broadway performer Telly Leung performing "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music.

Watch the video today, Wednesday, October 14 at 1 p.m. ET below:

Leung was last seen on Broadway as the title character in Aladdin. Additional Broadway credits include In Transit, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song. On TV, he's appeared as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat" and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." He has released two studio albums: I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016). This year, he released a new EP, You Matter, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The EP is available for download and streaming on all platforms.

