VIDEO: Take an Online Collaging Workshop With Ms. Taryn, as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom
Lincoln Center has released a collaging workshop with Ms. Taryn, as part of its Pop-Up Classroom series! Create a "surprise" figure photo collage with repurposed materials!
For today's workshop, you will need:
-Magazines (featuring pictures of people)
-Glue
The piece featured in Ms. Taryn's Pop-Up Classroom is: Karen Kilimnik "the electricity fairy," 2010. Archival pigment print with hand applied glitter 22 x 16 inches (sheet). Signed and numbered Edition of 36.
Watch the video below!
As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday beginning at 2:00pm ET, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.