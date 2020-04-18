Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: TINA's Aisha Jawando Performs 'Simply the Best' in Honor of the NHS

Tina's Aisha Jawando performed a rendition of Simply the Best while at home, in honor of the NHS.

'We can't wait for the West End to be open and to be able to invite you back to our theatre," Jawando wrote in the video's caption. "In the meantime, we want to dedicate this to all the NHS workers because we believe you are simply the best."

Aisha Jawando is currently starring in the title role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical! Theatre credits include Cinderella in Cinderella (Hackney Empire), Pilar in Legally Blonde (Monaco), Carmen in The Life (Southwark Playhouse), Martha Reeve in Original London Cast of Motown (Shaftesbury Theatre), Original London Cast of Beautiful (Aldwych Theatre), Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales), Original London cast of Fela! (National Theatre), The Lion King (Lyceum theatre) and Ikette in Soul Sister (Savoy/ UK tour).

