VIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Three generations of one family sat down to discuss the influence that the Lion King has had on them in a new Good Morning America segment.

After they discussed their mutual love of the show, they were greeted by Broadway's Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, who surprised them tickets to the show that night.

"I hope the young ones, that The Lion King makes them theatre-goers for life. So I hope that the takeaway for people when they see The Lion King is we're building theatre a next generation of theatregoers," Taylor shared.

The Lion King is currently celebrating 25 years on Broadway and is now playing at the Minskoff Theatre. Watch the new Good Morning America segment below!

While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.

Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 28 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 110 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.

The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.

Watch the Good Morning America segment here: