Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The Lion King is currently celebrating 25 years on Broadway and is now playing at the Minskoff Theatre.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Three generations of one family sat down to discuss the influence that the Lion King has had on them in a new Good Morning America segment.

After they discussed their mutual love of the show, they were greeted by Broadway's Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, who surprised them tickets to the show that night.

"I hope the young ones, that The Lion King makes them theatre-goers for life. So I hope that the takeaway for people when they see The Lion King is we're building theatre a next generation of theatregoers," Taylor shared.

The Lion King is currently celebrating 25 years on Broadway and is now playing at the Minskoff Theatre. Watch the new Good Morning America segment below!

While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.

Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 28 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 110 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.

The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.

Watch the Good Morning America segment here:

The Lion King
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Feature: GINO EMNES LION KING 21st ANNIVERSARY APPRECIATION at Hamburg Photo
Feature: GINO EMNES LION KING 21st ANNIVERSARY APPRECIATION at Hamburg
Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway at the Macys Parade Photo
Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway at the Macy's Parade
Earlier this month, the company of The Lion King celebrated the show's epic 25th Anniversary and the celebration continued at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch below as the cast performs 'Circle of Life'.
Photos & Video: THE LION KING Composer Lebo M Honored Photo
Photos & Video: THE LION KING Composer Lebo M Honored
See photos and video of the Consulate General of South Africa honoring The Lion King’s South African composer, Lebo M.
VIDEO: Julie Taymor Brings THE LION KING to THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: Julie Taymor Brings THE LION KING to THE VIEW
Julie Taymor appeared on The View to celebrate 25 years of The Lion King on Broadway. Taymor brought along performers from the Broadway production who demonstrated the puppets used in the show that she desgined, including The Lioness, The Bird Man, and The Cheetah. Watch Taymor discuss the puppets' designs and functions in the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'
December 6, 2022

Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's ExitJohn Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' SingleThe CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022

Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022

The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).
share