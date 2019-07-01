VIDEO: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Performs Encore With Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students!

The cast of the national tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical brought on the monsters during its June 25th performance as the drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School join Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, and more for a special encore performance at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Check out the full video below!

With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage in a "mesmerizing" theatrical event that proves "lightning can strike twice!" (TheaterMania). Following a sold-out run in New York City, where it garnered three Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, this "winning adaptation" (The Hollywood Reporter) is coming to rock San Jose.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed byStephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, Obie Award-winning sound design byRyan Rumery, lighting design by David Lander, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.





