VIDEO: Susan Egan Sings Cut Song From HERCULES at Broadway Princess Party

Tony Award nominee Susan Egan, the voice of 'Megara' in Disney's animated film "Hercules," sang a cut song from the film at the first-ever Broadway Princess Party BRUNCH on January 12, 2020 at Sony Hall.

The song is one that Alan Menken and David Zippel wrote for the character Megara - a ballad called "I Can't Believe My Heart," which would eventually be replaced by "I Won't Say (I'm In Love)."

Check out the video below!

Visit http://www.broadwayprincessparty.com/ for tour dates.

Egan was last seen on Broadway in the title role of Thoroughly Modern Millie; she won critical acclaim as Broadway's (longest-running) "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret; originated the starring roles in Triumph of Love and State Fair; and most notably, received both Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as Broadway's original 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Among her regional credits, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Sondheim's Putting It Together at the Mark Taper Forum, Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and reprised her role of Belle for the Los Angeles premiere of Beauty and the Beast. She has also performed in solo concerts all across the country and sung with over thirty symphony orchestras with appearances at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and multiple engagements at the Hollywood Bowl.



Susan's film credits include 13 Going on 30, Gotta Kick It Up for the Disney Channel, and countless independent films such as: Meet Market (Sarasota Film Festival, 2004), Death and Texas (Seattle Film Festival and Slamdance Film Festival, 2004), The Almost Guys (HBO Comedy Festival, 2004), The Disappearing Girl Trick, Falling. In Love, Extreme Close Up, and Man of the Century (Audience Award, Slamdance).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You