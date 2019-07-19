Hamilton
VIDEO: Stephen Curry and Family Belt Out HAMILTON Tunes

Jul. 19, 2019  

Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry has shared an inside peek at his family life in a new video that is sure to catch the eye of sports and Broadway fans alike (a rare comment). Check out the video of him singing along to Hamilton alongside his two daughters Riley and Ryan!

And in case you're wondering, it was heartily approved by the man who has final say in all things Hamilton:

