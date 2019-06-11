VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block Gets A 'Star' Post-Tonys Reception At THE CHER SHOW

Jun. 11, 2019  

Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block made her triumphant return to The Cher Show tonight after her big win for Best Leading Actress In A Musical! See the crowd's extended ovation for the 'star' Cher, taped by Cher herself, below!

"The Cher Show," a new bio musical featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and directed by Tony nominee Jason Moore, is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The show stars Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicksand Micaela Diamond (in her Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career.

They are joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allmanand Tony nominee Emily Skinneras Georgia Holt. "The Cher Show" is produced by Cher, Flody Suarez and four-time Tony winner Jeffrey Seller ("Hamilton").

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TheCherShowBroadway.com.



