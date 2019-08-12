VIDEO: Stars on BAT OUT OF HELL Perform 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' on TODAY

On Monday morning's episode of TODAY, Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington, two stars of "Bat Out of Hell: The Musical" on Broadway, take the stage to perform Meat Loaf's classic rock ballad, "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

Watch the performance below!

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.





