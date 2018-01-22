VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Taye Diggs Performs 'Candyman' on Next LIP SYNC BATTLE

Below, check out a preview clip of Taye Diggs' performance of "Candyman" on Spike's "LIP SYNC BATTLE." The highly anticipated Taye Diggs vs. ERIKA JAYNE Christina Aguilera themed LIP SYNC BATTLE debuts Thursday, January 25 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

Diggs made his Broadway debut in CAROUSEL. His other Broadway credit include RENT, CHICAGO, WICKED and most recently, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

"Lip Sync Battle" is hosted by entertainment icon and two-time GRAMMY Award-winner LL Cool J and television personality, author, and model, Chrissy Teigen.

Based on the pop culture phenomenon of lip sync battling, the Spike original series features celebrities going head to head - lip-syncing the song of their choice - battling for the coolest bragging rights on the planet. The series is a ratings and multiplatform superstar for Spike and is the most-watched original series in network history. The award-winning "Lip Sync Battle" is executive produced by Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson of Matador Content, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, and Eight Million Plus Productions.

Image courtesy of SpikeTV

Related Articles