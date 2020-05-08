VIDEO: Skylar Astin Sings 'You've Got A Friend' by Carole King
Skylar Astin took to Instagram to perform a cover of the classic tune, 'You've Got A Friend' by the legendary Carole King!
Watch the video below!
@carole_king / @jamestaylor_com ✨ #HomeKeys ? (listen through for a common theme)
A post shared by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on May 8, 2020 at 6:56am PDT
Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie. He also appeared in the Encores Off-Center production of Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater in 2016, as well as Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.
On screen, he played Greg on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and appeared in the film Pitch Perfect. He can currently be seen as part of the cast of the musical TV series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist!
