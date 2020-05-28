VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Sings SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD for #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center presents the #EncoresArchives series, posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Shoshana Bean performing, 'Stars and Moon' as part of their production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World in 2018!

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You