VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Sings SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD for #EncoresArchives
New York City Center presents the #EncoresArchives series, posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Shoshana Bean performing, 'Stars and Moon' as part of their production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World in 2018!
Watch the video below!
