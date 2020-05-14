VIDEO: See Daveed Diggs in the New Trailer For SNOWPIERCER

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming series Snowpiercer. Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs star in this adaptation on class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival playing out amongst the remnants of humanity - who inhabit a perpetually moving train with 1001 cars that circles the globe.

Watch the trailer below!

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award® winner and Grammy® nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church). Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) has been elevated to series regular for season two.

This television adaptation is based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar Winner Bong Joon Ho and premieres May 17 on TNT in the U.S., and May 25 on Netflix in the UK.





