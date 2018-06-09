VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Receives a Care Package From the WAITRESS Casts Before Hosting the Tonys

As she prepares the host the Tony Awards tomorrow evening, Sara Bareilles received a huge surprise from the Broadway and touring casts of Waitress. Broadway cast member Christopher Fitzgerald delivered a care package to Bareilles' dressing room at Radio City, where she unpacked goodies handpicked by the casts. Watch the video below!

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host this Sunday's 72nd annual TONY AWARDS. Bareilles starred in "Waitress" on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony for its score in 2016, and Groban earned a Tony nomination last year for his role in "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812." The TONY AWARDS will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT).

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

