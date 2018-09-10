VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Performs 'She Used to Be Mine' in San Francisco

Sara Bareilles participated in a conversation surrounding the tour of Waitress in San Francisco and surprised audiences with a performance of her 'favorite song' 'She Used to Be Mine'. Watch below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

