VIDEO: Santino Fontana's Dorothy Michaels in TOOTSIE Was Inspired by the Women in His Life

On Friday night, Santino Fontana was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to talk about the Broadway adaptation of "Tootsie" he stars in.

When asked who his character, Dorothy Michaels, is based on, Fontana said, "I think a lot of it is based in the script, adopted by Robert Horn, and our director Scott Ellis guiding all of that. But it's really the women in my life.I think Dorothy Michaels is somebody we want to walk into THE ROOM and you want to meet her. You want her to defend you. You want her to stand for you, and she will."

Watch the full interview below!

The world premiere comedy musical Tootsie, tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn(13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS





