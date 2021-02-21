VIDEO: Santino Fontana Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Tony winner Santino Fontana who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, February 21 (8pm) and Monday, February 22 (3pm).

"We're really going to embrace the living room-casual vibe," joked Santino. "I don't really know [what to expect]! I know that I love Seth and he and I get a long very well. He's a very fun guy. And I haven't really sung for people... in a year!"

What can fans expect from the show? "I don't want to give too much away! There's definitely things that you would expect and there's also songs that you would not expect. I asked for some requests on Facebook and Instagram and I did look through all of them. I'm doing a lot of those!"

Santino Fontana starred most recently on Broadway as Michael Dorsey in the stage musical adaptation of the film Tootsie, for which he was awarded the 2019 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role as Prince Topher in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway. Fontana originated the role of Tony in the Broadway production of Billy Elliot and was awarded the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his work in the revival of Brighton Beach Memoirs. He has also appeared on Broadway in the revivals of Sunday in the Park with George, The Importance of Being Earnest, Hello, Dolly!, Moss Hart's Act One and in the Encores series productions of 1776 and Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You Mr. Rosewater.

He provided the voice of Prince Hans in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen which he will reprise in the upcoming Frozen 2, and starred on television in the CW romantic musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as well as appearances in Fosse/Verdon, Mozart in the Jungle, Shades of Blue and Submissions Only among other television and film appearances.

In 2005, as a member of the Essentials, Fontana co-wrote the musical comedy Perfect Harmony and originated the role of Philip Fellowes V. In 2006, he starred as Hamlet in The Guthrie Theatre's production of the Shakespearean classic, before moving to New York City to star as Matt in the Off-Broadway revival of The Fantasticks. He is married to actress Jessica Hershberg.