VIDEO: Santino Fontana Sings From GOD BLESS YOU, MR. ROSEWATER in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Santino Fontana singing "Thirty Miles From the Banks of the Ohio/Look Who's Here" a??a??a??in the Encores! Off-Center production of God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater in 2016 .
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchives "I have always loved this musical, and listening again to the great Santino Fontana, as Elliot Rosewater, sing these words. In this new world, the revelation of who "matters" and who doesn't, what government assistance looks like...I was undone.a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a?? Alan Menken is one of our greatest. And a toast to the great Howard Ashman. This song is the answer to the question, "Elliot, where are you calling from?" These days, we all know the answer; we are home." a?? - Jeanine Tesoria??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a?? ?: @SantinoFontana "Thirty Miles From the Banks of the Ohio/Look Who's Here" a??a??a??a?? Encores! Off-Center God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater 2016 a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a?? #StayHome #ArtatHome #Musicals #Broadwaya??a??a??a??
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:51pm PDT
