VIDEO: Santino Fontana Sings From GOD BLESS YOU, MR. ROSEWATER in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Santino Fontana singing "Thirty Miles From the Banks of the Ohio/Look Who's Here" a??a??a??in the Encores! Off-Center production of God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater in 2016 .

