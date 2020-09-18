VIDEO: Samantha Massell, Ben Fankauser and Alex Wyse Celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Song

Listen to Massell, Fankauser & Wyse perform Avinu Malkeinu.

Veteran Broadway performers Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof, The Flamingo Kid), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful), and Alex Wyse (Waitress, Spring Awakening) perform Avinu Malkeinu to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Watch the video below!

This performance was created for "High Resolution," a set of two cinematic meditations on the Jewish High Holy Days designed by Brooklyn Jews (www.BrooklynJews.com). The Rosh Hashanah video is available now on YouTube and this Avinu Malkeinu will be in the Yom Kippur video that will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

