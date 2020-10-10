VIDEO: Samantha Barks Sings 'Safer' From FIRST DATE

The production will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, then made available for streaming 22 - 24 October at 7.30pm.

Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs will present a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks (Casey), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Man #2), Rufus Kampa (Young Aaron), Simon Lipkin (Aaron), Nicholas McLean (Man #1), and Danielle Steers (Woman #1). The production will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, then made available for streaming 22 - 24 October at 7.30pm.

Watch Samantha Barks sing 'Safer' from the show below!

Do opposites really attract? Cool chick Casey and tightly wound Aaron are hoping so. These two New York City singles have been set up by friends and family, but from the outset this first date seems to be doomed. The two have nothing in common... But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, and a host of other characters along the way, can this mismatched pair turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

With a contemporary rock score, First Date gleefully pokes fun at the all too familiar dating mishaps we've all experienced and gives hope that there could be that one special person out there for all of us.

Tickets are £12.50, and are available at https://www.fane.co.uk/our-shows/first-date-the-musical/about-the-show

