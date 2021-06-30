VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE Celebrates Raising $1 Million with In-Person Show- Watch at 8pm!

Stars in the House, and its hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, are celebrating raising $1 million for The Actors Fund in the past 15 months since the start of the Broadway shutdown.

Rudetsky and Wesley will mark this accomplishment with a special in person "Stars In The House" show tonight, June 30 at 8pm ET at Asylum NYC. They will be surrounded by fully vaccinated "Stars In The House" staff, family and friends who will get to witness the first ever IN-PERSON broadcast, featuring appearances by Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Dr. Jon LaPook, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more!

For this milestone occasion of raising $1 million for The Actors Fund, a longtime friend of "Stars In The House" will be matching all donations on June 30 up to $15,000, in honor of all the people who make theater happen, on stage and off-including the behind-the-scenes staff and volunteers of "Stars In The House!"

"Thanks to the enormous generosity of our viewers from all over the globe, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate reaching the $1 million mark raised for The Actors Fund on June 30th with our very first IN-PERSON show," said Rudetsky and Wesley. "And what better way to celebrate this moment than with a ton of live music from our Broadway friends, surrounded by the volunteers and staff of Stars In The House who made it all happen these past 15 months."

"On March 16, 2020, Seth and James went live with the very first episode of Stars In The House to benefit The Actors Fund, knowing even then that the entertainment community would need monumental support in the months-and as we see now, years-to come," said The Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "Because of Seth, James, everyone working behind the scenes at Stars In The House, all the guest stars, and the incredible dedication of thousands of fans, the show has already raised close to $1 million for The Actors Fund. I cannot wait to celebrate this upcoming milestone with the Stars In The House team, and on behalf of everyone at The Actors Fund, we thank you for your unwavering support of a life in the arts."