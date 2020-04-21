VIDEO: SIX Broadway Star Andrea Macasaet Invites Fans to Karaoke and Chill
One of the queens of Broadway's SIX Andrea Macasaet has been hitting social media for the past two weeks to sing some quarantine karaoke for her fans and followers. Check out Andrea below singing hits from SIX, Heathers, Mean Girls and more!
Andrea is making her Broadway debut playing Anne Boleyn this season after previously starring in SIX at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, American Repertory Theater, The Citadel Theatre and The Ordway Center of Performing Arts.
Born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada, and Andrea is a graduate from CCPA (Victoria, Canada). Credits include Canadian productions of Heathers: The Musical, Avenue Q, Miss Saigon and Prairie Nurse.
1/14: If your quarantine is starting now or if you've already been chillin (coz we ain't goin anywhere for a long time...) hi! let me entertain u ?? I've got a sickie line up of songs as per all of your requests. So check in every day for your daily dose of KARAOKE AND CHILL with me ?
⠀ ⠀ 2/14. These bangers were high on the request list! Xo. Enjoy ?
⠀ ⠀ 3/14. Have a spicy day y'all ?✨
⠀ ⠀ 4/14. Big on the request list! Enjoy y'all. I had fun singing this one ☺️?
⠀ ⠀ 5/14. Some pop songs requested by you and @mucyloss ? a reminder to find time to laugh at yourself/be silly and maybe dance in your underwear coz it's da weekend errday TURRNNN UPPPPPP ??
⠀ ⠀ 6/14. Thanks for the requests and checking in daily with me!! Some good for the heart stuff for ya in this vid. Happy Saturday y'all ?✨
⠀ ⠀ 7/14. Halfway mark y'all!!!! Im spending my Sunday watching cry your heart out type of movies ☠️? see you tmw!!!
⠀ ⠀ 8/14. Someone send me a magic mic coz this makeup brush does not fulfill the extra that I need to be when I'm living my Whitney Houston dreams at my pretend Filipino family party OK?!
⠀ ⠀ 9/14. Heavy hitters from Heathers The Musical for you ???
⠀ ⠀ 10/14. The one you've been waiting for..... ?⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Please show lots of love and support to the arts community during this time. If we follow the rules we can get back to losing our heads with our friends again!!!! Also coz doing the mega SIX as a solo is really hard and makes me really miss my queen-mates lol?
⠀ ⠀ 11/14. Wildcats everywhere throw your hands up in the air ? obsessed and love this song by @olivia.rodrigo ?? and also living my best HSM 1,2&3 life ?
⠀ ⠀ 12/14. Burn baby burnnnnnn ?
⠀ ⠀ 13/14. I DREAM and STILL BELIEVE .... that we gon' make it thru this together y'all ? get it? Some classics for ya on this Saturday afternoon. Xo.
⠀ ⠀ 14/14. LAST DAY OF THE SERIES! Maybe I'll bring it back again one day? ??♀️ Thank you for checking in daily with me these last two weeks, I had a blast singing all these different styles so thank you all for the variety of requests! It was fun making these vids for you!!! ⠀ ⠀ Ending this with an rnb pop vibe with a smash from the legend that is @mariahcarey coz for those of you who REALLLLY know me ..... I'm an rnb slow jamz baby to my core. ⠀ ⠀ Stay gold y'all ?
