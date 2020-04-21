Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: SIX Broadway Star Andrea Macasaet Invites Fans to Karaoke and Chill

Apr. 21, 2020  

One of the queens of Broadway's SIX Andrea Macasaet has been hitting social media for the past two weeks to sing some quarantine karaoke for her fans and followers. Check out Andrea below singing hits from SIX, Heathers, Mean Girls and more!

Andrea is making her Broadway debut playing Anne Boleyn this season after previously starring in SIX at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, American Repertory Theater, The Citadel Theatre and The Ordway Center of Performing Arts.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada, and Andrea is a graduate from CCPA (Victoria, Canada). Credits include Canadian productions of Heathers: The Musical, Avenue Q, Miss Saigon and Prairie Nurse.

