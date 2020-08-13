VIDEO: Ryan Duncan Gets Back Into Character as Nick Styler For GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER 2nd Anniversary

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER opened on Broadway on August 13, 2018!

Today is the 2nd anniversary of Broadway's Gettin' The Band Back Together, and Ryan Duncan (Gettin' The Band Back Together, Shrek The Musical) has created the second video in his Nick Styler series from the Broadway musical!

Check it out below!

Ryan comes from the Washington D.C. area and holds a degree in Foreign Language from George Mason University and La Universidad de Salamanca, Spain. Broadway: Gettin' the Band Back Together (Drama Teacher/Nick Styler/Mouthfeel Mate), Shrek (Piggie-Bricks/Donkey u.s.), Off-Broadway: Liberty: A Monumental New Musical (Theatre 80 & 42West), Altar Boyz (New World Stages, Drama League nomination), Soul Doctor (New York Theatre Workshop), The Yellow Brick Road (TWUSA-Lucille Lortel), It Must Be Him (Peter Jay Sharp at Playwrights Horizons), theAtrainplays (Neighborhood Playhouse and New World Stages), Minnie's Boys and The Body Beautiful (York), The Fifth Column (Mint), My First Time (New World Stages), Real Danger (EAT-Theatre 4). Other NYC: Hermanas (FringeNYC 06), Altar Boyz (NYMF 04), Dancing Straight (TOSOS II). Workshops/Development: Distant Thunder (Lynne Taylor-Corbett/Shaun Taylor-Corbett), King Lear with Paul Sorvino, Gettin' the Band Back Together, El Mago de Oz (now The Yellow Brick Road), Liberty, An Officer and a Gentleman and WATT?!? (NAMT).

Ryan was a writer/performer with the award-winning NYC based sketch comedy group Honorable Mention and produced, directed and starred in the comedy project, ALKY: only the luckiest victims die at the PIT and was co-producer/actor in The ReRun Project also at the PIT. He also produced the FringeNYC hit, Rated M for Mature by Greg Ayers in FringeNYC 2012 and FringeNYC Encores. One of his short plays, The Crossover, was produced by UglyRhino Productions for Tiny Rhino at Littlefield in Brooklyn, another short play, Lockdown, was performed by Fairfield Center Stage in their 24 Hour Playathon 2018, and he was one of the writers of Aftermath, a play to raise money for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico, performed at Cherry Lane Theatre. Among other projects, he's written a pilot, "Dirty Laundry", with He's With Me co-star, Veronica Reyes-How and is currently writing/co-creating a show based on neuroscientist Beau Lotto's global talk, Deviate, with Melanie Lalande of Cirque du Soleil and the Lab of Misfits. He's also written an original holiday musical, A Gander Family Christmas, with Tad Wilson and Jeffrey Lodin.

