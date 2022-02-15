VIDEO: Recap the Broadway Career of Two-Time Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz

What do Fiyero, Alfred P. Doolittle, and Carl Hanratty have in common? They were all played by one of the brightest stars of stage and screen, Norbert Leo Butz. He has created some of Broadway's most beloved characters, and now Butz is lending his talents to Give or Take- a new movie that is in theaters now and arrives on DVD & Digital on February 22, 2022. Get tickets or pre-Order here: https://linktr.ee/giveortakemovie

Butz made his Broadway debut as a swing (for Roger and Mark) in the original production of Rent. He replaced Adam Pascal when he departed the production in 1997. Soon after, he starred as the Emcee in the national tour of Cabaret in 1999.

He originated the role of Jamie Wellerstein in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, in Chicago in 2001 (opposite Lauren Kennedy) and off Broadway in 2002 (opposite Sherie Rene Scott).

He received his first Tony nomination for his role in the 2002 Harry Connick Jr. Musical Thou Shalt Not- a musical adaptation of Émile Zola's 1867 novel Thérèse Raquin. Butz went on to originate the role of Fiyero in the smash-hit musical Wicked, which is still playing on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre.

In 2005, Butz earned his first Tony Award for his portrayal of Freddy Benson in David Yazbek's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in which he starred opposite John Lithgow.

He went on to appear a a series of plays, including Is He Dead? (2007), Speed the Plow (2008), and Enron (2010). In 2011 he made his musical return opposite Aaron Tveit in Catch Me If You Can. For his performance as Agent Carl Hanratty, Butz earned his second Tony Award.

Butz played Jack in Dead Accounts, a 2012 comedy by Theresa Rebeck that also starred Katie Holmes and Judy Greer.

He took on the role of Edward Bloom in Andrew Lippa's 2013 musical adaptation of Big Fish.

Butz made his most recent appearance on Broadway as Alfred P. Doolittle in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady. For his performance, he received his fourth Tony nomination.

Next up, Butz stars in the new film, Give or Take. When a disillusioned New Yorker's father dies, he goes home to Cape Cod and prepares the house for sale while sharing it with his father's temperamental live-in boyfriend (Butz). Grieving, they circle each other, butt heads, and negotiate how to remember the man they both loved, and the significance of what he left behind.