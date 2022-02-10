VIDEO: Norbert Leo Butz Talks GIVE OR TAKE on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, who stars in the new film, Give or Take.

When a disillusioned New Yorker's father dies, he goes home to Cape Cod and prepares the house for sale while sharing it with his father's temperamental live-in boyfriend (Butz). Grieving, they circle each other, butt heads, and negotiate how to remember the man they both loved, and the significance of what he left behind.

"I think that Paul [Riccio] and Jamie [Effros], the writers, first presented me with a script back in 2017. I didn't know them, but they told me they wrote it with me in mind and that I was the only offer. I loved the story and I loved the part," explained Norbert. "We finally shot the movie in 2019 in Cape Cod. I think it was a 21-day shoot. I just had the most wonderful time. It was a whirlwind"

Norbert chatted more about his character's arc within the film. "Ted is sort of the antagonist of the film. It's a film about reckoning with death and grief and loss among two people who would normally not have anything to do with each other."

Give or Take arrives in theaters tomorrow, February 11, and on DVD & Digital on February 22, 2022. Get tickets or Pre-Order here: https://linktr.ee/giveortakemovie

Watch below as Norbert talks more about making the film and reflects on his incredible career on Broadway!