VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and James Corden Share How They Tricked Tom Hooper on the Set of CATS

Rebel Wilson stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about her upcoming film CATS, in which host Corden also co-stars. During the interview, Corden shared a picture of him and Wilson on set.

The photo was of the two of them in their digital fur technology suits lounging on the floor. Wilson explained the photo saying, "there was a big massive saying with Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, Ray Winston, us two, we are like this is going to be a massive scene, it will take days to film. So us two, we collude and we are like let's get the most comfortable position on the set, because we're going to have to be here for days."

Watch the interview below!

The film stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.





