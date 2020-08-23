Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Cellist Rebecca Raw Perform Delicate by Damien Rice
Ramin Karimloo joined cellist Rebecca Raw for a performance of Delicate by Damien Rice. The performance was then posted to Karimloo's Instagram account.
"Thankful for [Rebecca] for joining and having some fun with this during a rehearsal," he wrote in the caption
Watch the video below!
▫️Thankful for @rebeccarawmusic for joining and having some fun with this during a rehearsal▫️
A post shared by Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) on Aug 23, 2020 at 3:53am PDT
