VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Cellist Rebecca Raw Perform Delicate by Damien Rice

Aug. 23, 2020  

Ramin Karimloo joined cellist Rebecca Raw for a performance of Delicate by Damien Rice. The performance was then posted to Karimloo's Instagram account.

"Thankful for [Rebecca] for joining and having some fun with this during a rehearsal," he wrote in the caption

Watch the video below!


