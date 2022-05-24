VIDEO: Rachel Dratch Reveals How SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Prepared Her For Broadway on FALLON

Rachel Dratch sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last night to discuss her current Broadway run in POTUS.

During the interview, Dratch discussed her recent Tony nomination for the play, taking her son to the show, and how SNL prepared her for her Broadway debut.

"The pressure of SNL was that you had to write something every week, or try to write. So that was the thing that was really hard about SNL. This is like, you show up and it's all written for you. You just have the fun part. It's a lot of fun. This part that I have in this play is kind of the clown, I get to do a lot of physical stuff. It's really fun. It's kind of SNL-style," Dratch revealed.

POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret.

The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

The play, written by Selina Fillinger, is now playing at the Shubert Theatre.

Watch the interview here: