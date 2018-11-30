RENT
Click Here for More Articles on RENT

VIDEO: RENT LIVE Will Match Donations to BC/EFA to on World AIDS Day

Nov. 30, 2018  

In recognition of World AIDS Day on Saturday, 12/1, FOX's upcoming live musical production of RENT is matching donations to BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS, up to $20,000.

Visit RENT's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram to donate, or donate directly here!

Watch a special message from the cast below!

There's no day but January 27, 2019 when it comes to FOX's Rent. Actress Kiersey Clemons ("Hearts Beat Loud"), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher ("Hamilton," 2017 winner of "Dancing with the Stars"), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens ("Second Act," "Grease: Live"), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt("Nashville"), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (EMPIRE), recording artist Tinashe ("Dancing with the Stars") and performer Valentina ("RuPaul's Drag Race") are set to star in the highly anticipated live musical event. Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Boheme," and set in New York City's gritty East Village. "Rent" tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four TONY AWARDS and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

VIDEO: RENT LIVE Will Match Donations to BC/EFA to on World AIDS Day
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Learn Broadway Slang From Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • VIDEO: Tune in at Midnight for a BE MORE CHILL Watch Party
  • VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes of THE CHER SHOW
  • VIDEO: J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne Discuss Creating HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • VIDEO: Iconic DEAR EVAN HANSEN Costumes Inducted Into the Smithsonian!
  • VIDEO: Listen to a Clip From 'Turning My Life Around' From Musical Film ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE