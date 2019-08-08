VIDEO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks FLEABAG and Plays 'Think Fast' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, Waller-Bridge and Jimmy play "Think Fast." The game involves the duo taking turns asking each other random questions and immediately answering them with the first things that Pop into their heads before time runs out.

Waller-Bridge also chats with Jimmy about being nominated for Emmys for two series, Fleabag and Killing Eve, and why she brought Fleabag back for Season 2 after previously promising the series was one and done. She even reveals the true story behind a hair salon confrontation scene in Fleabag Season 2.



Watch the segments below!

Nick Hern Books first published Fleabag in September 2013, immediately following its award-winning premiere at that year's Edinburgh Fringe. The play went on to enjoy two runs at London's Soho Theatre, national and international tours, whilst picking up prizes including Critics' Circle, The Stage, Fringe First and two Off West End Theatre Awards, plus an Olivier Award nomination.



The 2016 TV adaptation propelled Fleabag and Waller-Bridge to worldwide fame, earning critical acclaim and further accolades including Writers' Guild, Royal Television Society and BAFTA Television Awards. A second series, nominated for Eleven Emmys, followed in 2019, along with a sold-out run of the original play in New York.





