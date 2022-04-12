VIDEO: Peacock Debuts GIRLS5EVA Season Two Trailer

Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

Peacock has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Girls5Eva, starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

The second season of the hit series is set to debut May 5 on Peacock. The complete first season is now streaming.

A one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms.

Season two will also feature Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), Chad L. Coleman (The Wire, The Walking Dead), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Grey Henson (Mean Girls the Musical, A Journal For Jordan), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Hoda Kotb (TODAY, NBC News), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), John Lutz (30 Rock, Sisters), Judy Gold (Better Things, Search Party), Mario Cantone (And Just Like That, Sex and the City), Pat Battle (NBC New York), Piter Marek (The Blacklist, Ugly Betty), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs, Mean Girls).

They join the previously announced Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy, Elf) and Neil Flynn (Mean Girls, Scrubs).

The returning guest cast will feature Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band, The Prom), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Daniel Breaker (Billions, Mozart in the Jungle), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls the Musical), Janine Brito (Wine Country, Girls5Eva), Jeremiah Craft (Bill & Ted Face the Music, Luke Cage), Jonathan Hadary (Intolerable Cruelty, Veep), and Julius Conceicao (Girls5Eva).

Watch the new trailer here: