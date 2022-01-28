VIDEO: Patti LuPone Talks CATS, Sondheim & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

Patti LuPone appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, alongside Cynthia Nixon and her Company co-star Matt Doyle as bartender.

LuPone discussed her new podcast series, "Radio Play Revival," which she is currently working on with her son. She currently stars as Joanne in Company on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

In a game of "Agree or Disagree: Broadway Edition" LuPone discussed what Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber's greatest written score is, Hamilton, and more. She also discusses turning down the role of The Witch in Into the Woods. Watch the game here:

LuPone played a game with Cohen titled, "Which Broad-Way Do You Lean?" in which she picked between two people who played the same role and which she liked better. During the game, LuPone also discussed the possibility of starring in Hello, Dolly!, her thoughts on West Side Story, and more. Watch the game here:

During the After Show, LuPone responded to questions submitted by fans. In the After Show, she discussed her thoughts on Cats, working with Elaine Stritch and what she thinks the two worst Broadway shows are. Watch the segment here: