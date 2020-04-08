VIDEO: Pass The Time with Disney FROZEN 2 Drawing Lessons

Pass the time leaning how to draw your favorite friends from Arendelle! Become a Disney artist using Youtube tutorials from real-life Disney animators!

The film, which is a sequel to the ever-popular 2013 film Frozen, has brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

Frozen 2 is the third-biggest film of 2019 overall, behind Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.65 billion). The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in $875.4 million to date, since its debut on November 22.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.





