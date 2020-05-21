VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores the Works of Jerry Herman for Humanities Symposium Series

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at the work of Jerry Herman.

The composer himself joins Robert Johanson, Lee Roy Reams, Florence Lacey and more on the set of the 1999 Paper Mill production of Herman's beloved musical Mame.

Jerry Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.

